European aviation stakeholders sign joint declaration to decarbonise aviation by 2050

European aviation stakeholders signed (19-Jun-2019) a 'Joint Declaration of European Aviation Research Stakeholders Related to Clean Aviation in Horizon Europe'. The 23 signatories expressed their "strong commitment to a future European partnership that can lead the way towards a deep decarbonisation of aviation by 2050". Signatory parties include: Aciturri, Liebherr, CIRA, EASN, Aernnova, MTU Aero Engines, DLR, EREA, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Fraunhofer, PEGASUS, Avio Aero, Saab, INCAS, Dassault, Safran, ONERAGKN, Thales, Royal NLR, Leonardo and United Technologies. The signatory organisations commit to:

Develop and foster a shared vision that recognises the scale and the urgency of the challenge of a deep decarbonisation of aviation, as well as of all emissions type significant reduction by 2050, while ensuring the safety, security, European leadership and competitiveness of the European aviation sector and the sustained societal value it provides;

Commonly and collectively, together with the European Commission, work on the programming for the partnership and to complete a technical roadmap by the end of 2019, building on technologies developed and matured under the previous Clean Sky partnership activities and other research initiatives to date, and expanding into new technology frontiers where needed;

Support a Clean Aviation partnership with the most competent and committed partners within the current Clean Sky community and beyond in an open and competitive scheme on the basis of excellence; enabling the boundaries of technology to be expanded;

Allocate the required efforts, in a balanced way, to achieve the goals to be set for the partnership;

Support the coordination with National and Regional Innovation programmes and other EU instruments to achieve important synergies and maximum efficiencies.

The declaration stated the partnership should build on the progress made under the Clean Sky programmes, and develop further-reaching innovations and concrete roadmaps for their implementation in a new breed of aircraft from 2030 and beyond. [more - original PR]