EU Commission celebrates 25th anniversary of the EU Internal Market for Aviation

EU Commission celebrated (26-Jun-2017) the 25th anniversary of the EU Internal Market for Aviation. Its creation in 1992 enabled European airlines to fly without restrictions anywhere in the EU. The Commission stated the internal market "did not only propel European mobility forward", but also "had a major impact on the European economy as a whole". Aviation supported 8.8 million jobs in the EU in 2014, contributing over EUR621 billion to GDP. EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: "Today it is difficult to realise how much air travel has changed thanks to the European Union... As Commissioner for Transport I want to continue building on this success, bringing on board new technologies and making sustainability part of the way we fly". [more - original PR]