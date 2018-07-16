European ANSPs invest EUR6.2bn in ATM infrastructure from 2011 to 2016

CANSO stated (13-Jul-2018) its European ANSP members have invested EUR6.2 billion in ATM infrastructure from 2011 to 2016. CANSO said while European ANSPs "continue to take steps to reduce delays and improve efficiency", the measures on their own "will not be sufficient to overcome the anticipated capacity and delay challenges". CANSO reiterated the need for a joint approach to ATM and for States to "create the right environment for improved cooperation among all stakeholders... particularly air navigation service providers, airports and airlines". [more - original PR] [more - CAPA Analysis]