Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Dec-2021 11:52 AM

European airports pax down 35.2% in Nov-2021 on Nov-2019 levels

ACI Europe reported (23-Dec-2021) passenger traffic across European airports in Nov-2021 fell by 35.2% compared to Nov-2019 levels. Cargo traffic rose 8.5%, while aircraft movements decreased by 25.1%. The busiest airports were Istanbul Airport (-30.4%), Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (-40.8%), Madrid Barajas Airport (-35%), Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (-41.8%) and London Heathrow Airport (-50.8%). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More