24-Dec-2021 11:52 AM
European airports pax down 35.2% in Nov-2021 on Nov-2019 levels
ACI Europe reported (23-Dec-2021) passenger traffic across European airports in Nov-2021 fell by 35.2% compared to Nov-2019 levels. Cargo traffic rose 8.5%, while aircraft movements decreased by 25.1%. The busiest airports were Istanbul Airport (-30.4%), Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (-40.8%), Madrid Barajas Airport (-35%), Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (-41.8%) and London Heathrow Airport (-50.8%). [more - original PR]