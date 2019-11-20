European airports face investment gap, investors require right framework to deliver funding

ACI Europe stated (19-Nov-2019) Europe is facing a EUR12.3 billion airport investment gap over the next five years, expected to add to a 12% shortfall between needed and realised airport investment since 2013. Director general Olivier Jankovec said giving airports the freedom and license to invest is a prerequisite for decarbonisation, noting retrofitting existing passenger terminals and developing new ones to the highest energy efficiency standards will alone require at least EUR25.9 billion in additional investments. Global Infrastructure Investor Association corporate affairs director Jon Philipps said: "Investors stand ready to deliver the funding to meet customer, capacity and environmental improvement projects that will enable the aviation sector to meet future challenges - including achieving Net Zero carbon emissions. But policy makers and regulators need to ensure the right framework is in place to facilitate this essential investment". [more - original PR]