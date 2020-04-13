European airport pax traffic down 60% in Mar-2020, over 100m pax lost

ACI Europe reported (09-Apr-2020) European airport passenger traffic declined 59.9% year-on-year in Mar-2020, equating to a loss of around 106 million passengers over the 31 day period. ACI Europe DG Oliver Jankovec said the coronavirus outbreak is "nothing we have seen before", pointing out that it took 12 months for European airports to lose 100 million passengers in 2009 following the global financial crisis. He added: "With repatriation flights bringing back Europeans to their home countries coming to an end, what now remains is essentially limited to cargo traffic as well as sanitary and other emergency air services". [more - original PR]