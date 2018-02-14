Loading
15-Feb-2018 10:09 AM

European aircraft movements surpass 2008 record in 2017

Eurocontrol published (14-Feb-2018) an industry monitor outlining European aviation network performance in 2017. Highlights include:

  • European aircraft movements hit a new record high of 10.6 million, surpassing the 2008 record of 10.2 million;
  • Average daily movements: +4.3% year-on-year;
  • Airline ticket prices: On average 3% more expensive, partly linked to rising oil prices.

Preliminary data for Jan-2018 indicates a 4.7% increase in movements. [more - original PR]

