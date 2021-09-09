Europe 'can serve as the role model' for sustainable aviation: Brussels Airlines CEO

Brussels Airlines CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) Europe "can serve as the role model for the whole world" on reducing aviation greenhouse gas emissions. Mr Gerber said sustainability measures for airlines in Europe can only be successful under a "competitive neutral" arrangement that ensures a "level playing field" with competitors outside Europe. Mr Gerber said he is "quite optimistic" that European authorities will listen to the concerns of airlines.