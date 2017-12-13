European Commission approves easyJet's acquisition of airberlin parts with no conditions

European Commission unconditionally approved (12-Dec-2017) the proposed acquisition of certain assets of airberlin by easyJet. The Commission concluded the transaction would not adversely affect competition in the EU Single Market. Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said: "Our decision enables easyJet to grow its presence at Berlin airports and start competing on new routes to the benefit of consumers". As previously reported by CAPA, the acquisition includes easyJet entering leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft and offering employment to up to 1000 former airberlin crew. [more - original PR]