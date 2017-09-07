Euromonitor: International trips to Africa up 6.5% in 2017, further growth expected

Euromonitor International reported (29-Aug-2017) international trips to Africa increased 6.5% year-on-year to 18.55 billion in 2017 and grew 13.4% from 16.35 billion in 2012. Key markets including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Cameroon, Mauritius and Tanzania accounted for 70% of international trips to sub Saharan Africa. Growth was attributed to:

Digital integration and increasing interaction between airlines, hotels and car rental companies;

Use of platforms such as social media, meta-search engines and online travel agents;

A growing short term rental market;

Luxury travel;

Niche tourism;

MICE travel;

An increasing focus on domestic tourism.

Euromonitor forecast international trips to sub Saharan Africa will reach 25 billion by 2022, boosted by competitive rates compared to other similar destinations, aggressive brand marketing campaigns and greater direct air connectivity to and from major overseas markets. [more - original PR]