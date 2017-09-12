Eurocontrol: USAC-CGT calls for French ATC strike 11/12/13-Aug-2017

Eurocontrol, via its official Network Operations Portal, confirmed (11-Sep-2017) France's USAC-CGT union plans strike action from 17:00 on 11-Sep-2017 to 04:00 on 13-Sep-2017. Eurocontrol is expecting a "difficult situation" in French airspace. According to Eurocontrol, impact at airports includes:

As previously reported by CAPA, the strike is part of a wider national call for action in France.