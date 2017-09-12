Eurocontrol: USAC-CGT calls for French ATC strike 11/12/13-Aug-2017

Eurocontrol, via its official Network Operations Portal, confirmed (11-Sep-2017) France's USAC-CGT union plans strike action from 17:00 on 11-Sep-2017 to 04:00 on 13-Sep-2017. Eurocontrol is expecting a "difficult situation" in French airspace. According to Eurocontrol, impact at airports includes:
- Paris CDG Airport: Limited risk, while precautionary ATC restrictive regulation "might be applied";
- Paris Orly Airport: Airspace regulation to be applied, however expected to be lifted "rapidly during the day";
- Toulouse Blagnac Airport: No particular impact during day, potential reduction of night service;
- Bordeaux Airport: No particular impact during day, potential reduction of night service;
- Marseille Airport: "Uncertain" situation during the day, possible service closure during the night;
- Strasbourg Entzheim Airport: "Bit uncertain", but no major impact expected;
- Lille Lesquin Airport: Situation might be difficult during the day, possible service closure during night.
As previously reported by CAPA, the strike is part of a wider national call for action in France.