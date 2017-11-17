Loading
17-Nov-2017 10:01 AM

Eurocontrol: Traditional scheduled segment in Europe continues to lose market share to LCCs

Eurocontrol reported (16-Nov-2017) the market share of the traditional scheduled segment in Europe decreased from 59% to 53% over the last 10 years. LCC market share increased from 19% to 30%. Eurocontrol stated the trend continued in the first 10 months of 2017, with the traditional segment at 52% and LCCs accounting for 31% of traffic. The share of traditional scheduled airline seats comprises:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More