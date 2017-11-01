Loading
1-Nov-2017 4:37 PM

Eurocontrol to commence analysis of space based ADS-B from Aireon

Eurocontrol confirmed (Oct-2017) plans to commence analysing space based automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) data collected from Aireon. As previously reported by CAPA, Aireon's systems are planned to be officially rolled out in 2018. Eurocontrol stated the potential benefits of space based ADS-B to be "wide-ranging", adding: "It will, for the first time, give air navigation service providers (ANSPs) a detailed surveillance picture of traffic flying over oceans and remote airspaces while providing an additional layer of surveillance redundancy in medium- and high-density areas currently covered by radars, multilateration systems and ground-based ADS-B stations". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More