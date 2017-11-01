Eurocontrol to commence analysis of space based ADS-B from Aireon

Eurocontrol confirmed (Oct-2017) plans to commence analysing space based automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) data collected from Aireon. As previously reported by CAPA, Aireon's systems are planned to be officially rolled out in 2018. Eurocontrol stated the potential benefits of space based ADS-B to be "wide-ranging", adding: "It will, for the first time, give air navigation service providers (ANSPs) a detailed surveillance picture of traffic flying over oceans and remote airspaces while providing an additional layer of surveillance redundancy in medium- and high-density areas currently covered by radars, multilateration systems and ground-based ADS-B stations". [more - original PR]