Eurocontrol to acquire NewPENS under wide scale common procurement contract with 41 stakeholders

Eurocontrol and 41 industry partners signed (17-Apr-2018) a 10 year, EUR50 million contract with BT for the provision and management of a new Pan-European Network Service (NewPENS). Eurocontrol said the network will be "ultra resilient", allowing around 100 locations across 47 countries in the Eurocontrol area to transfer business critical data reliably, securely and safely in a cost efficient way. PENS launched in Dec-2009. NewPENS will be the infrastructural backbone for cross border data and voice communications for the Eurocontrol Network Manager, ANSPs and other ATM stakeholders. Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan said NewPENS is an "unparalleled common procurement contract in pan-European air traffic management". [more - original PR]