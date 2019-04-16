Become a CAPA Member
EUROCONTROL releases plan to address European summer 2019 ATC issues

EUROCONTROL released (15-Apr-2019) a seven point plan to address short term issues that are expected to contribute to flight disruptions and delays over Europe's summer 2019. The steps are as follows: 

  • Enhanced network manager (NM)/ANSPs network measures for summer 2019;
  • Preparation of the network operations plan 2019-2024, including sector opening schemes and rostering;
  • Network collaborative decision making (CDM) process for the management of en-route weather;
  • Harmonisation of flexible use of airspace (FUA) application and 'Enhanced FUA procedures5'. Network CDM process to optimise air traffic flow management regulations;
  • Addressing structural airspace bottlenecks;
  • ANSPs to work with social partners to avoid strikes or to provide improved notification to airlines and NM. [more - original PR]

