16-Apr-2019 8:41 AM
EUROCONTROL releases plan to address European summer 2019 ATC issues
EUROCONTROL released (15-Apr-2019) a seven point plan to address short term issues that are expected to contribute to flight disruptions and delays over Europe's summer 2019. The steps are as follows:
- Enhanced network manager (NM)/ANSPs network measures for summer 2019;
- Preparation of the network operations plan 2019-2024, including sector opening schemes and rostering;
- Network collaborative decision making (CDM) process for the management of en-route weather;
- Harmonisation of flexible use of airspace (FUA) application and 'Enhanced FUA procedures5'. Network CDM process to optimise air traffic flow management regulations;
- Addressing structural airspace bottlenecks;
- ANSPs to work with social partners to avoid strikes or to provide improved notification to airlines and NM. [more - original PR]