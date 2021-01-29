EUROCONTROL projects European traffic at least 55% down from normal at end of Jun-2021

EUROCONTROL issued (28-Jan-2021) a new set of Traffic Scenarios for the period up to Jun-2021. The air navigation body stated air traffic throughout Europe is expected to be approximately 64% down in Jan-2021 compared to Jan-2019 and the situation is quickly deteriorating. EUROCONTROL summarises the situation between now and the end of June 2021 as follows:

Scenario A - Partial improvement during 2Q2021: The overall European situation improves, facilitating the partial relaxation of national travel restriction measures during 2Q2021. Jun-2021 traffic down 55% compared to 2019; Scenario B - No improvement during 2Q2021: Very limited improvements in the overall European situation and/or continued imposition of national travel restriction measures preventing any reasonable improvement in air travel until at least 3Q2021. Jun-2021 traffic down 79%.