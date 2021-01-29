EUROCONTROL projects European traffic at least 55% down from normal at end of Jun-2021
EUROCONTROL issued (28-Jan-2021) a new set of Traffic Scenarios for the period up to Jun-2021. The air navigation body stated air traffic throughout Europe is expected to be approximately 64% down in Jan-2021 compared to Jan-2019 and the situation is quickly deteriorating. EUROCONTROL summarises the situation between now and the end of June 2021 as follows:
- Scenario A - Partial improvement during 2Q2021: The overall European situation improves, facilitating the partial relaxation of national travel restriction measures during 2Q2021. Jun-2021 traffic down 55% compared to 2019;
- Scenario B - No improvement during 2Q2021: Very limited improvements in the overall European situation and/or continued imposition of national travel restriction measures preventing any reasonable improvement in air travel until at least 3Q2021. Jun-2021 traffic down 79%.
EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan said: "It is clear that the months of February and March will be exceptionally low across the network, except for cargo, some business traffic and skeleton schedule services. Even April is expected to perform very poorly with only a limited pick-up for the Easter period. Flights in Europe will probably only be around 25%-30% of normal. It is a complete disaster for European aviation – an industry that's already on its knees". [more - original PR]