EUROCONTROL predicts 'steady growth' in aviation traffic between Dec-2022 and Aug-2023

EUROCONTROL announced (16-Dec-2022) its traffic scenarios for the period from Dec-2022 to Aug-2023 predict "steady growth", reaching 95% of 2019 traffic levels by Aug-2023 under its base scenarios. EUROCONTROL stated that in recent months, airlines "have tended to be optimistic in their traffic predictions... with actual traffic turning out to be below their expectations". Despite a base scenario for Jun-2023 to Aug-2023 between 94% and 95% of 2019 levels, EUROCONTROL noted that downside risks remain, "particularly relating to the economy, fuel prices and staff shortages/industrial relations". [more - original PR]