Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Apr-2022 4:53 PM

EUROCONTROL outlines impact of airspace closure on long haul routes to Asia

EUROCONTROL stated (12-Apr-2022) the closure of Ukrainian airspace, and closures of Russian and Belarusian airspace to some carriers, has led to significant changes in flight patterns between Europe and Asia. Details include:

  • Extra flight time led some airlines to cancel their connections, with decisions driven by passenger and cargo demand, additional fuel costs, scheduling constraints, airport curfews and staffing limitations, as well as capabilities of available aircraft. Examples include Finnair suspending Helsinki-Beijing service and SAS suspending Copenhagen-Tokyo service;
  • Frequency reductions across several routes:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More