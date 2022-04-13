EUROCONTROL outlines impact of airspace closure on long haul routes to Asia

EUROCONTROL stated (12-Apr-2022) the closure of Ukrainian airspace, and closures of Russian and Belarusian airspace to some carriers, has led to significant changes in flight patterns between Europe and Asia. Details include:

Extra flight time led some airlines to cancel their connections, with decisions driven by passenger and cargo demand, additional fuel costs, scheduling constraints, airport curfews and staffing limitations, as well as capabilities of available aircraft. Examples include Finnair suspending Helsinki-Beijing service and SAS suspending Copenhagen-Tokyo service;

suspending Helsinki-Beijing service and suspending Copenhagen-Tokyo service; Frequency reductions across several routes: Helsinki has been significantly affected, with distances on routes to Asia increased by between 1400km ( Singapore ) and almost 4000km (Seoul); Routes from Copenhagen to Singapore and Shanghai have increased by around 1500km; Frankfurt is positioned sufficiently far south so that no additional distance is required to be flown to reach destinations in India and Southeast Asia. [more - original PR]

