8-Jun-2021 4:37 PM
EUROCONTROL outlines coronavirus impacts on UK
EUROCONTROL issued (07-Jun-2021) an updated briefing on the impacts of coronavirus on aviation in the UK. Key details include:
- Total services lost since 01-Mar-2020: Two million;
- Current flight status: 1859 daily movements, down 72% year-on-year (seven day average);
- Traffic forecast: 42% of 2019 levels in 2021 and 72% in 2022;
- GDP: Up 5.9% year-on-year in 2021 and up 6.5% in 2022;
- Vaccination: 38.9 per 100 people fully vaccinated;
- Busiest airport: London Heathrow Airport with 429 average daily movements, down 69% year-on-year;
- Busiest airline: Ryanair with 228 average daily movements, down 73% year-on-year. [more - original PR]