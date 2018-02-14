European aviation traffic network grows below baseline forecast in Jan-2018

Eurocontrol published (13-Feb-2018) its Network Operations Report for Jan-2018. Highlights include:
- Traffic: +4.8%, growing below the baseline forecast. However, traffic has shown continuous growth since Nov-2015;
- Nine states each added more than 50 new daily movements to the network. Turkey emerged as the top contributor, with 268 movements added per day. Spain and Italy accounted for the second and third most daily movements added, with 149 and 116 added, respectively;
- Nine of the top 10 airports had positive traffic growth. Overall, the largest traffic increases were at Ankara, Tel Aviv, Istanbul Ataturk, Budapest and Lisbon;
- Eight of the top 10 aircraft operators flew more compared to Jan-2017. The operators with the highest traffic growth were Eurowings, Norwegian Air International, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and Wizz Air. The highest traffic decreases were recorded by United Airlines, HOP, Transavia, Alitalia and Brussels Airlines;
- Total ATFM delays: -32.5%;
- Enroute ATFM delays: +14.4%;
- Airport ATFM delays: -41.2%. [more - original PR]