EUROCONTROL Network Manager reported (02-Jan-2018) flights handled increased 4.4% year-on-year to a record 10.6 million in 2017, equivalent to more than 29,000 flights per day. 30-Jun-2017 was the busiest day with 35,937 flights. Network Manager director Joe Sultana said: "2017 was an exceptionally busy year with some significant challenges such as weather and industrial action". [more - original PR]