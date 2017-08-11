Eurocontrol MUAC expecting 'decisive growth' of European aviation industry to continue in 2017

Eurocontrol MUAC stated (09-Aug-2017) 2016 "marked a decisive return to growth for the aviation industry", and Eurocontrol expects the trend will "continue in 2017". Eurocontrol stated year-to-date trends indicate an overall "stronger than expected" traffic growth, especially in German airspace where "users appear to have reacted to the lowered Unit Rate". Eurocontrol stated the main challenge it faces in 2017 "and the years beyond is coping with an unbalanced, inaccurately forecasted and more than expected traffic demand... This will undoubtedly necessitate a high level of initiative, proactivity and resourcefulness". [more - original PR]