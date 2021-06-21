21-Jun-2021 9:49 AM
EUROCONTROL: London Gatwick Airport worst affected by COVID-19 in terms of daily aircraft movements
EUROCONTROL reported (20-Jun-2021) the following European airports are the most affected by COVID-19: when measured by percentage of daily arrivals and departures on 09-Jun-2021 compared to 2019:
- London Gatwick Airport: -92% compared to 2019;
- Manchester Airport: -83%;
- Dublin Airport: -80%;
- Copenhagen Kastrup Airport: -78%;
- Duesseldorf Airport: -78%;
- Munich Airport: -77%;
- Stockholm Arlanda Airport: -76%;
- Zurich Airport: -73%:
- Helsinki-Vantaa Airport: -73%;
- Rome Fiumicino Airport: -72%;
- Avinor Oslo Airport: -70%;
- Brussels Airport: -70%;
- London Heathrow Airport: -69%;
- London Stansted Airport: -68%;
- Paris Orly Airport: -67%;
- Vienna Airport: -67%;
- Geneva Airport: -63%;
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport: -63%;
- Frankfurt Airport: -63%;
- Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport: -55%. [more - original PR]