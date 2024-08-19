19-Aug-2024 9:43 AM
EUROCONTROL: Jul-2024 marks busiest traffic month since Aug-2019, sets ATFM delay record
EUROCONTROL published (14-Aug-2024) its network operations report for Jul-2024, with the following highlights:
- 1.06 million flights, increased 4.5% year-on-year, marking the busiest month in terms of traffic since Aug-2019;
- Average of 34,382 daily flights, about 1500 more than in Jul-2023. The busiest day was 15-Jul-2024 with 35,564 flights, which exceeded the busiest day of 2023 (34,637 flights on 07--2023);
- All the top 20 ACCs had more traffic than Jul-2023. The Rome, Belgrade and Zagreb ACCs recorded double digit growth;
- LCC segment remained the primary driver of year-on-year flight growth, adding 1106 daily flights (+10.2%) to the network;
- The rankings of the leading six airlines were unchanged from Jun-2024. Ryanair was the busiest operator averaging 3596 movements per day (+8.2%), followed by easyJet (1814), Turkish Airlines (1561), Lufthansa (1,220) and Air France (1139);
- Istanbul Airport remained the busiest airport with an average of 1488 flights per day, followed by Amsterdam Schiphol (1415 flights/day), Paris CDG (1406 flights/day), London Heathrow (1347 flights/day) and Frankfurt (1307 flights/day). All the top 20 airports had more traffic than in Jul-2023, with double digit traffic growth at Rome Fiumicino and Athens;
- Network departure punctuality (53.3%) and arrival punctuality (61.1%) were lower than in Jul-2023, strongly impacted by ATC capacity issues and weather;
- A record setting 6.94 million minutes of ATFM delays occurred within a single month, increased 65.1% year-on-year, with weather being responsible for 42% of the ATFM delay. The average enroute ATFM delay per flight for the network was 5.7 minutes, with enroute ATFM delay representing 87%. [more - original PR]