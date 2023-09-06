6-Sep-2023 11:13 AM
EUROCONTROL: Intra European traffic at 93% of 2019 levels in late Aug-2023
EUROCONTROL reported (04-Sep-2023) the following highlights for European aviation, for the period between 23-Aug-2023 and 29-Aug-2023:
- The network recorded 32,450 average daily flights, +5% year-on-year, -0.5% week-on-week and at 92% of 2019 levels;
- Intra Europe: 25,197 daily flights, -1% week-on-week and 93% of 2019 levels;
- Intercontinental: 6421 daily flights, unchanged week-on-week and 87% of 2019 levels;
- On the intercontinental network, the main regional flow was Europe-Middle East (1740 daily flights, 98% of 2019 levels);
- The only flows above 2019 levels are with the North Atlantic (+3%) and North Africa (+6%);
- Flows with other Europe (including Russia) remain reduced at -76% compared to 2019;
- UK-US was the top long haul country pair, with 320 average daily flights, unchanged week-on-week and +2% compared with 2019;
- Mainline (+17% compared to 2022), regional (unchanged) and low cost (+3%) sectors are recording growth since the pandemic;
- Business aviation (-8%) and all cargo (-7%) are recording fewer flights year-on-year, with both segments levelling off. The charter sector also recorded 2% fewer flights. [more - original PR]