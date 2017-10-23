Eurocontrol: ECAC Sep-2017 traffic up 4.4%, passing 2008 levels

Eurocontrol published (17-Oct-2017) its industry monitor for Sep-2017. Details include:
- European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) area air services: +4.4% year-on-year, above high forecast range initially projected in Feb-2017. Traffic also surpassed 2008 levels;
- 12 states added each more than 50 daily movements (excluding overflights) to the network for a combined total of 1515 additional daily movements in Sep-2017. Spain was the top contributor with 250 extra daily movements, while Turkey added 233 additional movements representing recovering flows to Eastern Europe;
- Aircraft operators adding the most daily movements to the network:
- Ryanair: +159;
- easyJet UK: +90;
- Wizz Air: +86;
- LOT Polish Airlines: +80;
- Turkish Airlines: +72.
- Oil prices averaged out at EUR48 per barrel during the first nine months of 2017. [more - original PR]