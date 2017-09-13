Loading
13-Sep-2017 12:12 PM

Eurocontrol: ECAC area services grow stronger than high forecast range in Jun/Jul/Aug-2017

Eurocontrol stated (12-Sep-2017) European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) area services "grew at a strong rate" of 5% year-on-year in Jun/Jul/Aug-2017. Eurocontrol also confirmed a record number of one million services in both Jul-2017 and Aug-2017, representing a growth rate higher than that projected in Eurocontrol's high growth forecast. Eurocontrol said the performance is "partly attributable" to continued improvement in the Eurozone economy and low oil prices. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More