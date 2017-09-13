Eurocontrol: ECAC area services grow stronger than high forecast range in Jun/Jul/Aug-2017

Eurocontrol stated (12-Sep-2017) European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) area services "grew at a strong rate" of 5% year-on-year in Jun/Jul/Aug-2017. Eurocontrol also confirmed a record number of one million services in both Jul-2017 and Aug-2017, representing a growth rate higher than that projected in Eurocontrol's high growth forecast. Eurocontrol said the performance is "partly attributable" to continued improvement in the Eurozone economy and low oil prices. [more - original PR]