EUROCONTROL: Germany down 150m pax in 2020

EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan reported (10-Nov-2020) Germany lost more than 150 million passengers and one million aircraft movements in 2020, compared to 2019. Mr Brennan noted some recovery was seen in summer 2020, however, traffic is again falling. Germany's passengers are down 83% in 2020, compared to 2019 levels. Lufthansa remains the top airline, with a 68% decrease in daily movements in the week ended 08-Nov-2020. DHL Express is second with an increase of 14%, overtaking Eurowings (-80%) and Ryanair (-77%) in the top three. All cargo remained stable. The domestic market was the top performing geographic market with a 50% decrease in daily movements in the week ended 08-Nov-2020. [more - original PR]