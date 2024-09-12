12-Sep-2024 12:27 PM
EUROCONTROL: Flights up 4.5% y-o-y in Aug-2024, ATFM delays up 46.3%
EUROCONTROL published (11-Sep-2024) its network operations report for Aug-2024, with the following highlights:
- Almost 1.06 million flights, increased 4.5% year-on-year, with traffic following the usual pattern during summer with an increase of traffic to popular tourist destinations;
- Average of 34,066 daily flights, around 1470 more flights a day than in Aug-2023. The busiest day was 30-Aug-2024 with 35,525 flights;
- The conflict in Ukraine still affects overflights in several countries;
- LCC segment remained the driver of year-on-year growth, adding 1094 daily flights (+10%);
- All the top 20 ACCs had more traffic than in Aug-2023, with Rome, Belgrade and Zagreb ACCs recording significant double digit growth;
- The rankings of the leading six airlines were unchanged from Jul-2024. Ryanair was the busiest operator averaging 3637 movements per day (+8.4%), followed by easyJet (1827), Turkish Airlines (1567), Lufthansa (1226) and Air France (1133);
- Istanbul Airport remained the busiest airport with an average of 1500 flights per day, followed by Amsterdam Schiphol (1434), Paris CDG (1432), London Heathrow (348) and Frankfurt (1302). Almost all of the top 20 airports had more traffic than in Aug-2023, with double digit traffic growth at Rome Fiumicino and Athens;
- Network departure punctuality (59%) and arrival punctuality (67%) were slightly lower than in Aug-2023, strongly impacted by ATC capacity issues and weather;
- There were 5.3 million minutes of ATFM delays, increased 46.3% year-on-year. The average enroute ATFM delay per flight for the network was 4.3 minutes. Enroute ATFM delay represented 85% of these ATFM delays. Total enroute ATFM delays increased by 53.6% and total airport ATFM delays increased by 16.1%. [more - original PR]