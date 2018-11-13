Eurocontrol: First nine months of 2018 reveal sustained traffic growth

Eurocontrol reported (12-Nov-2018) European flights remained on average 3.5% above 2017 levels between Jan-2018 and Sep-2018. Growth in the summer months was particularly strong and averaged 3.8%. Eurocontrol attributed the growth to robust traffic flows to Turkey and Greece, the recovery of Russian traffic to Mediterranean destinations and European tourist flows to Israel, Egypt and Tunisia. The updated forecast is for 3.7% more flights for Europe in 2018. [more - original PR]