15-Aug-2018 11:23 AM
Eurocontrol expecting general upward trend, though differing rates of growth in European countries
Eurocontrol stated (14-Aug-2018) traffic forecasts for 2018 and beyond are "showing an upward trend with differing rates of growth across the European states". Whether this is a result of economic growth, growth in tourism or changes in route choice due to restricted airspace, these rates of growth "will have an impact on the performance of the European ATM network", Eurocontrol said. [more - original PR]