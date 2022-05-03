Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-May-2022 10:19 AM

EUROCONTROL: European network traffic at 83% of 2019 levels in late Apr-2022

EUROCONTROL reported (28-Apr-2022) European aviation recorded an average of 25,426 daily flights for the period between 21-Apr-2022 to 27-Apr-2022. This is an increase of 3% from the previous week, equating to 83% of 2019 levels. A significant increase was noted since the beginning of the summer schedule on 27-Mar-2022. Business aviation was 20% above 2019 levels as of 20-Apr-2022, while cargo increased 5%. The charter segment remains 10% below 2019 levels, recording a decrease mainly since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EUROCONTROL reported traditional (-25%) and low cost (-16%) markets continued to catch up to 2019 levels, with both segments adding capacity to the network "notably since the beginning of the summer schedules". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More