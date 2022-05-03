EUROCONTROL: European network traffic at 83% of 2019 levels in late Apr-2022

EUROCONTROL reported (28-Apr-2022) European aviation recorded an average of 25,426 daily flights for the period between 21-Apr-2022 to 27-Apr-2022. This is an increase of 3% from the previous week, equating to 83% of 2019 levels. A significant increase was noted since the beginning of the summer schedule on 27-Mar-2022. Business aviation was 20% above 2019 levels as of 20-Apr-2022, while cargo increased 5%. The charter segment remains 10% below 2019 levels, recording a decrease mainly since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EUROCONTROL reported traditional (-25%) and low cost (-16%) markets continued to catch up to 2019 levels, with both segments adding capacity to the network "notably since the beginning of the summer schedules". [more - original PR]