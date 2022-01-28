28-Jan-2022 12:50 PM
EUROCONTROL: European flights down 3% week-to-week, now at 63% of 2019 levels
EUROCONTROL reported (27-Jan-2022) the following traffic and operational highlights for European aviation for the week commencing 20-Jan-2022:
- Average of 16,093 flights per day, 3% fewer than in the previous week and 63% of 2019 levels;
- Over the first weeks of 2022, European traffic has recorded major flight reductions as the Omicron wave continues, slackening the expected recovery. Airlines have been reducing their capacities week after week;
- The main airports in Turkey and Greece experienced inclement weather over recent days;
- Ryanair was the busiest aircraft operator for the period, with 1222 flights/day, followed by Turkish Airlines (795), Lufthansa (664), Air France (632) and KLM (551);
- Domestic traffic was down 37% in Europe compared to 2019. Compared with the US (-16%), China (-28%), and the Middle East (-16%);
- Flights to/from Europe (intercontinental flows) are down 38% compared to 2019;
- Charter (+37%), all-cargo (+8%) and business aviation (+7%) segments are above 2019 levels. The two other segments are still far below 2019 levels with traditional airlines at -43% vs 2019 and LCCs at -53%. [more - original PR]