EUROCONTROL: European flight traffic still down two thirds compared to 2019

EUROCONTROL reported (18-Mar-2021) a total of 10,045 flights were handled in European airspace on 17-Mar-2021, down 65% compared to the same period in 2019. Traffic is down 66% over the week compared to 2019, but has increased by 3% over the past two weeks. Turkish Airlines was the most active carrier, with 653 flights, followed by Air France (370 flights) and Widerøe (323 flights). Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport with 546 arrivals and departures, followed by Paris CDG (454) and Frankfurt (424). [more - original PR]