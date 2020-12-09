EUROCONTROL: European ATM inefficiency resulting in excess fuel use of up to 11.2%

EUROCONTROL estimated (08-Dec-2020) inefficiency in the European ATM network means that flights in Europe are using on average between 8.6% and 11.2% more fuel than the most efficient flights. Multiple factors and drivers that influence fuel inefficiency in the European ATM system. These include route network constraints, availability of airspace, and airspace users' choices, for example due to significantly different unit rates between states. Achieving a substantial improvement in fuel efficiency requires different tools, policy measures such as SES2+ and the full collaboration of all the various aviation stakeholders involved. [more - original PR]