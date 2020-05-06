Become a CAPA Member
6-May-2020 3:30 PM

EUROCONTROL: European aircraft movements starting to recover, with daily average above 3700

EUROCONTROL reported (30-Apr-2020) aircraft movements are "starting to pick up" in European airspace. Movements hit "rock bottom" on 12-Apr-2020 with just 2099 flights operated across the network. For the week commencing 20-Apr-2020, there was a daily average of 3734 flights. This is "a positive development" even though it is 27,180 fewer than the same period in 2019. There were 4566 flights handled on 29-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]

