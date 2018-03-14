Loading
15-Mar-2018 9:50 AM

Eurocontrol: European air traffic increases at low end of forecast in Feb-2018

Eurocontrol published (14-Mar-2018) its Network Operations Report for Feb-2018. Highlights include:

  • Traffic: +3.6%. Low end of forecast;
  • Air traffic flow management (ATFM) delays:
    • Total: -0.8%;
    • Enroute delay: +40.7%, mainly due to "staffing issues";
    • Airport ATFM delay: -15.5%.
  • Severe weather conditions in UK, Ireland and across Western Europe led to multiple cancellations;
  • Seven states added more than 50 daily movements to the network with Spain, Turkey and Poland as the top contributors. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More