15-Mar-2018 9:50 AM
Eurocontrol: European air traffic increases at low end of forecast in Feb-2018
Eurocontrol published (14-Mar-2018) its Network Operations Report for Feb-2018. Highlights include:
- Traffic: +3.6%. Low end of forecast;
- Air traffic flow management (ATFM) delays:
- Total: -0.8%;
- Enroute delay: +40.7%, mainly due to "staffing issues";
- Airport ATFM delay: -15.5%.
- Severe weather conditions in UK, Ireland and across Western Europe led to multiple cancellations;
- Seven states added more than 50 daily movements to the network with Spain, Turkey and Poland as the top contributors. [more - original PR]