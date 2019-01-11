Become a CAPA Member
11-Jan-2019 10:08 AM

Eurocontrol: European air traffic hits record 11m flights in 2018, delay minutes up 105%

Eurocontrol released (10-Jan-2019) a summary of 2018 European air traffic. Highlights include:

  • Europe's air traffic increased by 3.8% year-on-year to reach an all time record of 11 million flights, with daily average traffic of 30,168 flights;
  • There were 19 days in 2018 with over 36,000 flights. There were none in 2017; 
  • The network had its busiest day and all time record on 07-Sep-2018 with 37,101 flights; 
  • Nov-2018 (4.2%) and Dec-2018 (5.2%) experienced the largest increase;
  • The network generated 19.1 million minutes of en-route delay, up 105%;
  • The average en-route delay per flight was 1.73 minutes. The EU performance target for the year was 0.5 minutes. The average delay per delayed flight was 19 minutes;
  • The generators of delays for 2018 were capacity and staffing (60.4%), weather (25.3%) and strikes/disruptive events (14.3%). [more - original PR]

