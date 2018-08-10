Eurocontrol: Europe to move to single weather forecast system to mitigate delays

Eurocontrol stated (08-Aug-2018) delay minutes attributable to weather in Europe increased 80% since 2013 and weather now accounts for one third of total delays. Eurocontrol director Network Manager Joe Sultana said: "The Americans are much better organised in dealing with the weather than we are in Europe. They have much more experience because extreme weather phenomena are not uncommon in the United States". Mr Sultana said Eurocontrol will "be trying out some of the procedures" the US FAA uses, starting with using a single, commonly accepted weather forecast for Europe on which to plan alternative scenarios. "This will stop the arguments as to which of the 30+ national meteorological service providers to use", he said. [more - original PR]