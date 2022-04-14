EUROCONTROL: Europe to lose 10 years worth of traffic by 2050, compared to 2018 forecast

EUROCONTROL issued (13-Apr-2022) the following long term traffic forecast for Europe by 2050:

High scenario: 19.6 million total flights. +76% compared to 2019 and +1.8% average annual growth rate;

Base (most likely) scenario: 16 million flights. +44% and +1.2%;

Low scenario: 13.2 million. +19% and +0.6%.

EUROCONTROL stated the base forecast puts traffic 10 years behind the previous forecast, issued in 2018, which projected 16 million total flights by 2040. Factors that could lead to the 'low' scenario include high prices of conventional fuel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and CO2 allowances driving travel prices up, slow economic development and low investment in fleet renewal. Sustained economic growth, relatively lower prices of SAFs and conventional fuel and high implementation of sustainable fleet development projects are factored in to the 'high' scenario. [more - original PR]