Eurocontrol ETFMS restored following wide scale outage across Europe
Eurocontrol restored (03-Apr-2018) operations of its enhanced tactical flow management system (ETFMS), following a technical difficulty causing disruption across the European aviation network. In over 20 years of operation, the ETFMS only had one other outage, which occurred in 2001. The system manages up to 36,000 movements daily. Around 15,000 movements were expected by Eurocontrol to be subject to delay or disruption due to the issue. Via their respective social media accounts, Belgocontrol, ANS Finland, Austrian Airlines, ENAIRE, Ryanair, Prague Airport, Dortmund Airport, Cologne/Bonn Airport, Riga Airport, Airlines for Europe, Lyon Airport, Warsaw Chopin Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, among others, confirmed they were affected by the outage. [more - original PR - Eurocontrol] [more - original PR - Eurocontrol - II] [more - original PR - Finavia - English/Finnish] [more - original PR - Naviair - Danish] [more - original PR - Brussels Airport - English/French] [more - original PR - Vueling - Spanish] [more - original PR - Aeroporti di Roma - English/Italian]