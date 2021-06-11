11-Jun-2021 10:15 AM
Eurocontrol: Efficient SAF distribution at EU airports will result in 8% CO2 emissions reduction
Eurocontrol stated (09-Jun-2021) 39 of 1657 EU airports accounted for 80% of conventional fuel usage by departing aircraft in 2019. The industry body projected that providing a 12.5% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend to these airports would result in an 8% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, a more efficient measure than evenly distributing SAF across all 1657 airports. Seven of these airports (Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol, Helsinki, Stockholm Arlanda, Hamburg and Munich) currently supply SAF. Eurocontrol added that at current prices, use of 12.5% SAF would lead to a 12.5% increase in fuel costs for airlines. SAF currently represents 0.05% of total jet fuel consumption in Europe. [more - original PR]