EUROCONTROL director general: 'The only show in town is the vaccines'

EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) "The only show in town is the vaccines... what we're looking at, at the moment is vaccination versus variant", adding "if we don't get a decisive win on this front by September, we'll head into the winter season and get mixed up with issues such as flus and pressures on hospitals which could give us another aviation winter of discontent".