EUROCONTROL director general: The future and role of hubs could change as a result of COVID-19

EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, said (08-Sep-2021) he believes there could be debates about the future and changing role of large hubs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Brennan stated: "As aircraft can go more point to point, passengers want to go point to point and it's much greener to go point to point; then the question becomes, how do places like Paris and Amsterdam and all of these big hubs survive in the future? The old A380 versus 787 debate was between hub and spoke and point to point, and I think point to point has been the big winner".