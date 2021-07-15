EUROCONTROL director general: North Atlantic will not resume pax services until late Sep-2021

EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) "Long haul is a disaster. On cargo operations airlines are doing very well, but in the North Atlantic we're seeing very strong uncertainty", adding "we're not seeing any kind of major indication that the European Union, US and UK are engaging to open up the market share". Mr Brennan also said he expects that the North Atlantic will not resume passenger services until the latter half of Sep-2021.