EUROCONTROL director general interview available now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'European Aviation with Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan and CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing the state of various European aviation markets, the potential impact of COVID-19 variants and vaccinations on global air travel and the role of smaller aircraft in the recovery of 2019 pre-pandemic routes and markets. [more - CAPA TV]