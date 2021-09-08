EUROCONTROL director general: Environmental change is not about surrendering aviation

EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) "What I'm conscious about is to be an advocate for aviation, not to just lie down and surrender and say 'we're a polluting industry so you can kill us every way you want'. We need to map out change, how we're going to become carbon and NOx neutral and also how there's going to be new technology in aircraft", adding "We don't believe at EUROCONTROL that taxing aviation reduces emissions".