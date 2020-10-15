EUROCONTROL DG: A common virus should have a common response globally

EUROCONTROL DG Eamonn Brennan, speaking at CAPA Live October 2020, argued (14-Oct-2020) a common virus should have a common response globally, and "particularly in western democracies like the US or in Europe". He said that instead, the industry is seeing a fragmented response that may lead to some airlines "not being able to function in the next year" without long haul and reduced hub and spoke activities in Europe. "There's no sign of long haul travel... there's nothing happening because governments don't trust each other", Mr Brennan concluded.