EUROCONTROL: Decarbonisation measures better than taxes to cut European CO2 emissions

EUROCONTROL released (21-Oct-2020) a paper on whether taxes on aviation fuel or air tickets, or equivalent measures, effectively contribute to reducing aviation emissions. The paper assessed the degree to which aviation taxes could help reduce the aviation sector's CO2 emissions in the current COVID context, given the slow economic recovery; and it estimates the extent to which CO2 emissions goals could be met by decarbonising the aviation sector. It finds that there is little evidence that taxing aviation per se directly lowers CO2 emissions; nor do raising fuel prices or ticket prices reduce CO2 emissions. The paper shows that economic output is the main factor influencing demand, and hence higher or lower CO2 emissions. EUROCONTROL stated this underlines that as long-distance air traffic dominates aviation emissions, efforts must be targeted on this segment if a reduction in CO2 emissions is to be achieved. The paper concluded that the best way to reduce aviation's CO2 emissions is to support decarbonisation measures, with any European tax to reduce emissions ideally ring-fenced to fund such initiatives. [more - original PR]