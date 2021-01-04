EUROCONTROL: 55% fewer flights in Europe in 2020, flights to recover to 51% of 2019 volumes in 2021

EUROCONTROL published (01-Jan-2021) its eighth 'Think Paper', providing information on the impact of the coronavirus on European aviation in 2020. According to the body, key highlights for 2020 include:

EUR56.2 billion losses for airlines, airports and ANSPs;

1.7 billion fewer passengers handled by the European aviation system;

6.1 million fewer flights, down 55% year-on-year;

51% of all aircraft remain grounded at year-end.

The Think Paper predicts that 2021 traffic will recover to 51% of 2019 volumes, with the recovery gathering pace from the northern summer 2021 onwards as vaccine rollouts take effect. The organisation noted that more airline failures can be expected in 2021, underlining the need for financial support to the entire industry. Airlines and airports also both require clarity on slot exemptions to plan for 2021 operations. [more - original PR]